The attempt to discredit and misinform has failed: the Czech company RSE s.r.o. has confirmed its financial stability and continues deliveries to Ukraine

The Czech company RSE s.r.o., a leading manufacturer of cogeneration modules and an official partner of Caterpillar Energy Solutions and the German brand MWM, denied false information about its bankruptcy and announced stable operation in the European and Ukrainian markets, UNN writes.

The company stated that it became the target of a targeted smear campaign, which included both legal and informational attacks. In April, an unknown pseudo-creditor filed a bankruptcy petition for RSE s.r.o. in the Czech court. The next day, the application was withdrawn and the proceedings were closed. On April 15, the Regional Court of Brno recognized the case as unfounded (No. KSBR 30 INS 7276/2025), and on April 24 the decision entered into force. All mentions of the case have been removed from the official court register of the Czech Republic.

The company called the incident a "raider attack" that was planned by unscrupulous competitors with Russian-Belarusian ties. Simultaneously with the legal pressure against RSE s.r.o., an information campaign was launched: the Czech consulting company SEVEn sent messages to Ukrainian energy companies warning about "risks of cooperation" with RSE. RSE points out that SEVEn has a declared cooperation with organizations from the Russian Federation and Belarus, which casts doubt on the objectivity of its conclusions.

Over the past two years, RSE s.r.o. has manufactured more than 200 energy modules for customers in Europe, including Ukraine. In March, the company delivered five cogeneration units with a capacity of 2.3 MW each to Kharkiv, under a contract dated February 12, 2025 (No. 30/01). The units are based on German MWM engines and provide simultaneous generation of heat and electricity - critically important for infrastructure facilities in the context of shelling.

RSE won tenders due to the high quality of equipment, speed of delivery and competitive prices - often lower than offers from other suppliers. This made the company a prominent player in the Ukrainian market - and, according to management, caused pressure from competitors who cannot withstand fair competition.

"In our opinion, such actions were intended to undermine confidence in the company on the part of Ukrainian customers and attempts to influence decision-making in some public procurement procedures. Including international rules, which are currently at a crucial stage," the statement of RSE s.r.o. reads.

Company position

We are confident that RSE s.r.o. will continue to be a reliable partner for Ukrainian energy companies. We work openly, honestly and within European standards. And no dirt will prevent us from fulfilling our obligations to Ukrainian customers " said Volodymyr Makhnovets, the company's director.

The company emphasizes that any attempts to discredit RSE or disrupt supplies are attempts to disrupt the restoration of Ukraine's energy independence. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has become one of the key areas of RSE's work, and the company intends to maintain this orientation, expanding partnerships with municipalities, utilities and private businesses.

Signal for the market

Analysts note: the situation with RSE has shown the effectiveness of Western legal instruments in countering market manipulation. The clear reaction of the Czech judicial system and the company's transparent position create a precedent for other suppliers - honest players can and should defend themselves by legal methods. This is important both for Ukrainian energy workers, who must choose reliable partners, and for state bodies, which form the policy of energy security.