The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how a mobile fire group with a MANPADS shot down a Kalibr missile in Khmelnytskyi region during a massive attack. The corresponding video was published on Facebook by the 143rd Joint Training Center "Podillya", UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the morning missile attack, the fighters of the mobile fire group destroyed a Kalibr cruise missile that was flying towards one of the settlements in western Ukraine.

The MANPADS gunner had only seconds to react and engage the target. A precise launch - and the Kalibr is destroyed in the air - the video caption reads.

Soldier Dmytro, who shot down the missile, shared his impressions.

You know that the price of a mistake is someone's ruined life. The seconds while our anti-missile is working seem like an eternity. When I saw that the enemy target was destroyed, my emotions were off the charts. It's like winning the most important lottery - for thousands of people you'll never meet - the warrior said.

Recall

Fighters of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" showed effective work in destroying Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The video demonstrates the interaction of units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps.

Ukrainian military showed the capture of 21 Russian occupiers in Donetsk region