The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi region

November 19, 06:10 PM • 18680 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 33038 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 29153 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 40450 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 22488 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 16883 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 16447 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16837 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22387 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18999 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Popular news
Ternopil declares three days of mourning after missile attack that killed dozens of civilians - mayorNovember 19, 02:10 PM • 6704 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 27676 views
The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiersNovember 19, 02:27 PM • 16475 views
New Madagascar president discovers 300-kilogram emerald in palaceNovember 19, 05:10 PM • 5164 views
Reduction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, abandonment of Donbas: journalist reveals details of the US peace plan for UkraineNovember 19, 05:38 PM • 5838 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 40451 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 27723 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 36972 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 47213 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 46972 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million11:28 PM • 634 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 37359 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 35915 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 36918 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 53626 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1850 views

A mobile fire group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi region during a massive attack. Soldier Dmytro successfully destroyed an enemy target flying towards a settlement in western Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how a mobile fire group with a MANPADS shot down a Kalibr missile in Khmelnytskyi region during a massive attack. The corresponding video was published on Facebook by the 143rd Joint Training Center "Podillya", UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the morning missile attack, the fighters of the mobile fire group destroyed a Kalibr cruise missile that was flying towards one of the settlements in western Ukraine.

The MANPADS gunner had only seconds to react and engage the target. A precise launch - and the Kalibr is destroyed in the air

- the video caption reads.

Soldier Dmytro, who shot down the missile, shared his impressions.

You know that the price of a mistake is someone's ruined life. The seconds while our anti-missile is working seem like an eternity. When I saw that the enemy target was destroyed, my emotions were off the charts. It's like winning the most important lottery - for thousands of people you'll never meet

- the warrior said.

Recall

Fighters of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" showed effective work in destroying Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The video demonstrates the interaction of units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Armed Forces of Ukraine