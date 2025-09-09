The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attack by 84 enemy UAVs: 60 targets were destroyed, but there were hits

$41.220.13
September 8, 09:35 PM • 2930 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 15605 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 29696 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 32645 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 26541 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 47027 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 26660 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 27427 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26962 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 27548 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
Popular news
Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membershipSeptember 8, 08:07 PM • 12609 views
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this yearSeptember 8, 09:17 PM • 7308 views
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhotoSeptember 8, 10:29 PM • 11179 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhoto01:19 AM • 6648 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murder01:55 AM • 10219 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 32645 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 27169 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 82126 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 63134 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 64350 views
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 15370 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 15218 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 82121 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 42194 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 45991 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attack by 84 enemy UAVs: 60 targets were destroyed, but there were hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

On the night of September 9, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 84 UAVs of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 60 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attack by 84 enemy UAVs: 60 targets were destroyed, but there were hits

On the night of September 9, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 84 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched drones from Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. More than 50 of the launched targets were Shahed UAVs.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 60 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, 23 attack UAVs hit 10 locations.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups were involved in destroying Russian drones.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 195 combat engagements took place over the past day, with Russians using missiles, guided bombs, and 5,516 kamikaze drones.

