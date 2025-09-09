The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attack by 84 enemy UAVs: 60 targets were destroyed, but there were hits

On the night of September 9, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 84 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched drones from Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. More than 50 of the launched targets were Shahed UAVs.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 60 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, 23 attack UAVs hit 10 locations.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups were involved in destroying Russian drones.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 195 combat engagements took place over the past day, with Russians using missiles, guided bombs, and 5,516 kamikaze drones.