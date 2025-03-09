The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1180 occupiers and over fifty artillery systems: Russia's losses as of March 9
Kyiv • UNN
In the past day, the Russian army lost 1180 soldiers and 226 units of equipment. Total losses of Russia since the beginning of the war have reached 885130 people and tens of thousands of units of weapons.
In the last day from March 8 to 9, Russian troops lost 1180 soldiers and 226 units of equipment in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.03.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 885130 (+1180) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10274 (+6)
- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 21360 (+14)
- artillery systems ‒ 24206 (+58)
- MLRS ‒ 1310 (+3)
- air defense systems ‒ 1101 (+2)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 331 (0)
- operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 28362 (+190)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3120 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 39933 (+142)
- special equipment ‒ 3773 (+1)
Data is being clarified.
Recall
The "ATESH" movement conducted a sabotage on the railway in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea, destroying a relay cabinet. The operation prevented the supply of fuel to Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region.
