The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court left unchanged the preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa: she will remain in custody until July 13

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court upheld the detention of the former chief physician of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEK, Tetiana Krupa, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of millions of dollars. She will remain in custody until July 13, 2025, with the possibility of posting bail of 112 million hryvnias. This is reported by the press service of the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, reports UNN.

Details

"The appeal should be dismissed. The ruling of the investigating judge of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of May 15, 2025, should remain unchanged," the judge said.

According to the SACU ruling of May 15, Tetiana Krupa will remain in custody until July 13, 2025, with the possibility of posting bail of 112 million hryvnias.

The decision entered into force from the moment of its announcement and is not subject to appeal in cassation.

Let us remind you

On October 4, 2024, it became known that an official of the MSEK and her son, the head of the PFU department in the Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illegal enrichment of millions of dollars.

Serious violations were found in the declarations of a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council and former head of the Regional MSEK, Tetiana Krupa. The total amount of violations is more than 34.8 million hryvnias.

On March 31, the Appeals Chamber of the SACU reduced the amount of bail for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK to 130 million hryvnias.