The AP HACC reduced the bail for Alla Kyrylenko, wife of the head of the AMCU, by 37 times

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail for Alla Kyrylenko, wife of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, who is suspected of aiding Pavlo Kyrylenko's illicit enrichment by over UAH 72 million. The bail was reduced from UAH 9 million to UAH 242 thousand. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the SAPO press service.

Details

As reported to UNN by the SAPO press service, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC overturned the ruling that set bail for Alla Kyrylenko, wife of the head of the AMCU, at UAH 9 million, which was 37 times higher than the maximum bail limits, and reduced it to UAH 242 thousand.

At the same time, SAPO emphasized that "we have not yet received the full text of the court's decision, so the motives for making such a decision are unknown to us."

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied a precautionary measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 9 million to Alla Kyrylenko, wife of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Antimonopoly Committee, is suspected of illicit enrichment by over UAH 56 million. The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020–2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, he acquired 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, and registered ownership rights to his wife's relatives.