Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
10:48 AM • 3321 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 14022 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 41748 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 30425 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 37056 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 32195 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 26410 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49302 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 164371 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 93749 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
The AP HACC reduced the bail for Alla Kyrylenko, wife of the head of the AMCU, by 37 times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC reduced the bail for Alla Kyrylenko, wife of the head of the AMCU, from UAH 9 million to UAH 242 thousand. She is suspected of aiding and abetting the illegal enrichment of Pavlo Kyrylenko by over UAH 72 million.

The AP HACC reduced the bail for Alla Kyrylenko, wife of the head of the AMCU, by 37 times

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail for Alla Kyrylenko, wife of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, who is suspected of aiding Pavlo Kyrylenko's illicit enrichment by over UAH 72 million. The bail was reduced from UAH 9 million to UAH 242 thousand. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the SAPO press service.

Details

As reported to UNN by the SAPO press service, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC overturned the ruling that set bail for Alla Kyrylenko, wife of the head of the AMCU, at UAH 9 million, which was 37 times higher than the maximum bail limits, and reduced it to UAH 242 thousand.

At the same time, SAPO emphasized that "we have not yet received the full text of the court's decision, so the motives for making such a decision are unknown to us."

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied a precautionary measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 9 million to Alla Kyrylenko, wife of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Antimonopoly Committee, is suspected of illicit enrichment by over UAH 56 million. The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020–2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, he acquired 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, and registered ownership rights to his wife's relatives.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
