The American device took stunning pictures of the sunset from the Moon

The private American landing module Blue Ghost from Firefly Aerospace has taken stunning high-resolution images of the sunset from the Moon. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) hopes that they will help to unravel the mystery of the strange haze that was first observed on the Moon in the 1960s, UNN reports with reference to Science Alert.
It is noted that the Blue Ghost landing module landed on March 2 on the northeastern side of the Moon, and worked until March 16, when it turned off with the onset of the lunar night. One of the new images shows the Sun shining directly above the horizon, its halo is green.
Above it, a small dot marks Venus, while a bright reflection of Earth looks almost as big as the Sun at the top of the frame. Another view shows the sunset bathed in a green glow.
We need time for scientific specialists to check all the images. In particular, they will check whether it is possible to identify the "horizon glow" or a mechanism called "dust lifting"
Scientists believe that particles of lunar dust may become electrically charged by the Sun's ultraviolet radiation, causing them to levitate above the surface. This phenomenon was first observed by NASA's Surveyor probes in the 1960s, and later observed by Apollo astronauts.
"The level of image detail may help scientists refine models of how light is scattered on the Moon's surface," the article says.
