The Air Force reported the movement of "Daggers" to Kyiv, Rivne, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Federation launches Kinzhal missiles in the direction of a number of Ukrainian missiles - Air Force warns
The Air Force reported "Daggers" flying in the direction of Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and Rivne, UNN reports.
"Kinzhal missile launches in the direction of Dnipro! Kryvyi Rih - Kinzhal! Kinzhal launches in the direction of Kyiv! Rivne - two Daggers in your direction!" the messages read.
Earlier, the Air Force reported the takeoff of two more enemy MiG-31Ks .
