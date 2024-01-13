The Air Force reported the movement of "Daggers" to Kyiv, Rivne, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih

The Air Force reported "Daggers" flying in the direction of Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and Rivne, UNN reports.

"Kinzhal missile launches in the direction of Dnipro! Kryvyi Rih - Kinzhal! Kinzhal launches in the direction of Kyiv! Rivne - two Daggers in your direction!" the messages read.

Earlier, the Air Force reported the takeoff of two more enemy MiG-31Ks .

