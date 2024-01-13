Threat of new large-scale shelling: the Air Force reported the launch of missiles from 6 Russian Tu-95MS

The Air Force reported the launch of missiles from 6 Russian Tu-95MS, UNN reports.

X-101/555/55 missiles were launched from 6Tu-95MS. Estimated time of entry into Ukrainian airspace: 06.00 - 07.00 - the statement said.

The Air Force also warned of a missile threat in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

Air alert has already been declared in a number of regions.