Threat of new large-scale shelling: the Air Force reported the launch of missiles from 6 Russian Tu-95MS
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Tu-95MS bombers have fired missiles that are likely to enter Ukrainian airspace between 06:00 and 07:00.
The Air Force reported the launch of missiles from 6 Russian Tu-95MS, UNN reports.
X-101/555/55 missiles were launched from 6Tu-95MS. Estimated time of entry into Ukrainian airspace: 06.00 - 07.00
The Air Force also warned of a missile threat in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.
Air alert has already been declared in a number of regions.