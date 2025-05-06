The ability to hear the world: 17-year-old Tamila from Dnipro received hearing aids thanks to the Charity Exchange "DobroDiy"

Due to constant illnesses and complications from them in childhood, 17-year-old Tamila Fomenko from Dnipro almost lost her hearing. Thanks to the funds raised by the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedka, the girl had the opportunity to hear the world around her, writes UNN.

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange purchased a set of modern Oticon Intent 2 Minirite hearing aids for Tamila, which cost UAH 170,405.

Without hearing aids, everything around my daughter was just silence... Now she will be able to hear, understand, develop and be happy! - said the girl's mother.

Despite a significant hearing impairment, according to philanthropists, the girl remains active - she is engaged in cheerleading, participates in competitions, and communicates with peers.

"17-year-old Tamila Fomenko can now hear what is ordinary and imperceptible to most of us - the rustle of leaves, the sounds of the city, the purring of a cat, the voice of a loved one," DobroDiy noted, thanking everyone who joined the fundraising.

Let us remind you

In March 2025, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange provided assistance in the amount of more than UAH 1.43 million, funding the rehabilitation of 13 seriously ill children and supporting medical institutions.

In general, during the full-scale invasion, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange provided assistance in the amount of more than UAH 130 million. Of these:

• to the Defense Forces of Ukraine — UAH 92.5 million;

• to medical institutions — UAH 8.5 million;

• to seriously ill children and adolescents — UAH 15.7 million;

• to humanitarian initiatives and social projects — UAH 13.9 million.

You can join the projects of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange by following the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects.