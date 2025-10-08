Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 was awarded for the development of metal-organic frameworks: they are credited with the potential of 21st-century materials

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 9852 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 13144 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 14399 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 15110 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 19228 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 18268 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 17005 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 61365 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54953 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39720 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.5m/s
82%
750mm
Popular news
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian languageOctober 8, 02:06 AM • 28271 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNNOctober 8, 02:56 AM • 31635 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 22863 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 30611 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 13010 views
Publications
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 724 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 9852 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 9210 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 30890 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 61365 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Serhiy Marchenko
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 13193 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 38513 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 41717 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 93305 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 88075 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Nord Stream
SWIFT

Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 was awarded for the development of metal-organic frameworks: they are credited with the potential of 21st-century materials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi. They were recognized for the development of metal-organic frameworks, which have large cavities for molecule penetration.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 was awarded for the development of metal-organic frameworks: they are credited with the potential of 21st-century materials

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi "for the development of metal-organic frameworks," the Nobel Committee announced on October 8, according to UNN.

Details

"Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 for the development of a new type of molecular architecture," the statement reads.

The 2025 Chemistry laureates, as stated, have created new spaces for chemistry.

The structures they created – metal-organic frameworks – contain large cavities into which molecules can enter and exit. Researchers have used them to collect water from desert air, remove pollutants from water, capture carbon dioxide, and store hydrogen.

Following the laureates' groundbreaking discoveries, researchers have created many different functional metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). So far, in most cases, these materials have only been used on a small scale. To leverage the benefits of MOF materials for the good of humanity, many companies are investing in their mass production and commercialization. Some have succeeded. For example, the electronics industry can now use MOF materials to contain some toxic gases necessary for semiconductor manufacturing. Another MOF can, conversely, decompose harmful gases, including those that could be used as chemical weapons. Many companies are also testing materials capable of capturing carbon dioxide at factories and power plants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Some researchers believe that metal-organic frameworks have such enormous potential that they will become the materials of the 21st century.

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for a discovery that could help advance quantum technologies07.10.25, 12:59 • 2346 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies