Exclusive
01:11 PM
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The New York Times

Thawing permafrost threatens Russia's economy with critical losses - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Over the past 30 years, the depth of seasonal thawing of permafrost in Russia has increased from 45 to 70 cm, threatening 1260 km of gas pipelines and thousands of kilometers of roads. More than 40% of buildings in the permafrost zone are already deformed, and by 2050, the population of these territories will decrease by 61%.

Thawing permafrost threatens Russia's economy with critical losses - intelligence

Over the past 30 years, the depth of seasonal thawing of the upper part of permafrost in the Russian Federation has increased from 45 to 70 cm, putting 1,260 km of main gas pipelines and thousands of kilometers of roads at risk. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

Details

This is happening in regions critical to the Russian economy, where the main centers for oil, gas, and other mineral extraction are located.

In total, permafrost occupies 65% of Russia's territory, and large cities such as Vorkuta, Norilsk, Yakutsk, and Magadan are located in the permafrost zone. Russian Arctic regions with permafrost account for more than half of the entire Arctic territory, and it is there that 10% of Russia's GDP and 20% of its exports are generated, 18% of oil, 90% of natural gas, 90% of nickel and cobalt, 60% of copper, and 100% of diamonds are extracted.

The short-sightedness of Soviet and Russian engineers and builders in designing infrastructure exclusively based on permafrost has led to annual seasonal destruction of structures – almost all Arctic residential development (81%) here was created between 1960 and 1999.

- the report says.

More than 40% of buildings in the permafrost zone are already deformed: in Vorkuta – 80%, Magadan – 55%, Dikson – 35%, Tiksi – 22%, Yakutsk and Norilsk – 9-10% each. At the same time, 1,260 km of main gas pipelines and thousands of kilometers of roads are at risk.

By 2050, the population of permafrost territories in Russia will decrease by 61% compared to 2017 and will amount to 1.7 million people.

Olga Rozgon

