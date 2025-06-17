Tesla Leads: Which Used Cars Up to 5 Years Old Were Most Often Imported to Ukraine in May
Kyiv • UNN
The most popular was the Tesla Model Y (544 cars). Used cars up to 5 years old accounted for 28% of total imports.
In May 2025, Ukrainians purchased 6.2 thousand imported cars up to five years old. The largest share among them was electric vehicles (46%), among which the most popular was the Tesla Model Y - 544 cars. Also in the top - Tesla Model 3, Nissan Rogue, Kia Niro and Mazda CX-5. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.
Details
Last month, Ukrainians purchased 6.2 thousand imported used cars up to 5 years old, which amounted to 28% of the total number of imported cars (22 thousand)
The largest share in this segment of imported cars was electric vehicles – 46%. Next are:
- Gasoline cars – 36%;
- Hybrid – 10%;
- Diesel – 6%;
- Cars with HBO – 2%.
According to Ukrautoprom, the most popular among used cars up to 5 years old were:
- TESLA Model Y - 544 units;
- TESLA Model 3 - 318 units;
- NISSAN Rogue - 230 units;
- KIA Niro - 215 units;
- MAZDA CX5 - 207 units;
- HYUNDAI Kona - 172 units;
- CHEVROLET Bolt - 147 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 147 units;
- FORD Escape - 110 units;
- AUDI E-Tron Sportback - 108 units.
