Tesla Leads: Which Used Cars Up to 5 Years Old Were Most Often Imported to Ukraine in May

In May 2025, Ukrainians purchased 6.2 thousand imported cars up to five years old. The largest share among them was electric vehicles (46%), among which the most popular was the Tesla Model Y - 544 cars. Also in the top - Tesla Model 3, Nissan Rogue, Kia Niro and Mazda CX-5. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

Details

Last month, Ukrainians purchased 6.2 thousand imported used cars up to 5 years old, which amounted to 28% of the total number of imported cars (22 thousand) - Ukrautoprom reported.

The largest share in this segment of imported cars was electric vehicles – 46%. Next are:

Gasoline cars – 36%;

Hybrid – 10%;

Diesel – 6%;

Cars with HBO – 2%.

According to Ukrautoprom, the most popular among used cars up to 5 years old were:

TESLA Model Y - 544 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 318 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 230 units;

KIA Niro - 215 units;

MAZDA CX5 - 207 units;

HYUNDAI Kona - 172 units;

CHEVROLET Bolt - 147 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 147 units;

FORD Escape - 110 units;

AUDI E-Tron Sportback - 108 units.

VarEVolt electric vehicle battery that charges in 18 seconds to be mass-produced