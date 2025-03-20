Tesla has new problems: tens of thousands of Cybertrucks recalled in the USA due to body defects
Elon Musk's company is recalling over 46,000 Cybertruck electric vehicles manufactured in the last 15 months. The reason is body parts that may come loose, increasing the risk of accidents.
Elon Musk's company is recalling over 46,000 Cybertruck electric vehicles. All of them were manufactured and sold within the last 15 months.
In the USA, the electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling 46,000 Cybertruck vehicles to workshops due to falling body parts. Some body parts attached to the side above the doors may detach from the vehicles, the explanation said. The American Road Safety Administration NHTSA stated an increased risk of accidents if these parts come off.
This is not the first Cybertruck recall. Previously, faulty screens, accelerator pedals and faulty wipers had to be repaired.
Tesla Cybertruck truck caught fire near the Trump International Beach Resort in Las Vegas.
