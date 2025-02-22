Terrorists advance near Burlatske and Ulaklakh - DeepState

The situation at the front in the area of Burlatske and Ulakly has changed. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers continue their offensive, advancing near Burlatske and in Ulakly.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched one missile and 43 air strikes using two missiles and 53 combat aircraft, 1128 strikes by kamikaze drones and fired over four thousand times at Ukrainian positions and localities using various types of weapons.

DeepState: Occupants advance in six settlements in eastern Ukraine at once