DeepState: Occupants advance in six settlements in eastern Ukraine at once

Russian invaders have advanced near several settlements in the Donetsk region. This is reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 16, the OSINT project DeepState updated an interactive online map of the fighting in Ukraine.

The enemy advanced near Ulakly, Novyi Komar, Preobrazhenka, in Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka and Novoocheretuvate - the statement said.

