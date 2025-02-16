DeepState: Occupants advance in six settlements in eastern Ukraine at once
Kyiv • UNN
DeepState reports on the advance of Russian troops near Ulakly, Novyi Komar, Preobrazhenka, in Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka and Novoocheretuvate. According to analysts, February 15 was the most difficult day of 2025 at the front.
Russian invaders have advanced near several settlements in the Donetsk region. This is reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, UNN reports.
Details
On the night of February 16, the OSINT project DeepState updated an interactive online map of the fighting in Ukraine.
The enemy advanced near Ulakly, Novyi Komar, Preobrazhenka, in Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka and Novoocheretuvate
