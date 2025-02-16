Russia attacked Mykolaiv with "Shakheds": a fire broke out, there is a casualty

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10561 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52845 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106716 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77771 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118056 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101197 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113081 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116721 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153744 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90760 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58397 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26631 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87890 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48152 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106712 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118051 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153742 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144352 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176663 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48152 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87890 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134410 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136318 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164544 views
Russia attacked Mykolaiv with "Shakheds": a fire broke out, there is a casualty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32450 views

Russian drones attacked Mykolaiv on the night of February 16, causing a fire and injuring one person. The city's municipal services are surveying the area to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

On the night of February 16, Russia attacked the city of Mykolaiv with Shaheds, causing a fire. The city authorities reported damage and a victim. This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegram channels of the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Vitaliy Kim and Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

Details

On Sunday, February 16, at 00:34, Vitaliy Kim reported an air raid in Mykolaiv region.

At 02:13, the head of the Mykolaiv RSA wrote that a fire broke out as a result of an enemy attack, and a person was injured.

Image

According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, municipal services have begun inspecting the area to record and eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Recall

A record number of attacks in 2025 was recorded on the front - 250 combat engagements per day. The main enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Velykonovosilske directions.

Aggressor attacked five communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast: what was damaged

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

mykolaivMykolaiv

