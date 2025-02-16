Russia attacked Mykolaiv with "Shakheds": a fire broke out, there is a casualty

On the night of February 16, Russia attacked the city of Mykolaiv with Shaheds, causing a fire. The city authorities reported damage and a victim. This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegram channels of the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Vitaliy Kim and Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

Details

On Sunday, February 16, at 00:34, Vitaliy Kim reported an air raid in Mykolaiv region.

At 02:13, the head of the Mykolaiv RSA wrote that a fire broke out as a result of an enemy attack, and a person was injured.

According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, municipal services have begun inspecting the area to record and eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Recall

A record number of attacks in 2025 was recorded on the front - 250 combat engagements per day. The main enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Velykonovosilske directions.

