Aggressor attacked five communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast: what was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers shelled Nikopol and four communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. An administrative building, residential buildings, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged, with no casualties.
During the day, the enemy repeatedly opened fire on the Dnipro region, striking with drones and artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, Nikopol, as well as the communities of Myrivska, Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska are in the crosshairs.
The shelling destroyed an administrative building, damaged a multi-storey building, three private houses and several outbuildings, one of which caught fire. In addition, shrapnel and a blast wave damaged a car, as well as a gas pipeline and a power line.
Fortunately, there were no injuries among local residents.
