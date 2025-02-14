Aggressor attacked five communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast: what was damaged

During the day, the enemy repeatedly opened fire on the Dnipro region, striking with drones and artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, Nikopol, as well as the communities of Myrivska, Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska are in the crosshairs.

The shelling destroyed an administrative building, damaged a multi-storey building, three private houses and several outbuildings, one of which caught fire. In addition, shrapnel and a blast wave damaged a car, as well as a gas pipeline and a power line.

Fortunately, there were no injuries among local residents.

