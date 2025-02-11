Emergency power outages introduced in Dnipro

YASNO Director General Serhiy Kovalenko said that there are emergency power outages in Dnipro due to the latest enemy shelling, UNN reports.

Dnipro, you have an emergency. After the last shelling, due to damage to the distribution networks, the DSO needs to repair the equipment - Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

This morning, NPC Ukrenergo applied emergency power outages.

