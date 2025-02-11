Emergency power outages introduced in Dnipro
Emergency power outages are occurring in Dnipro due to damage to distribution networks after enemy shelling. The equipment needs urgent repair, said YASNO CEO.
YASNO Director General Serhiy Kovalenko said that there are emergency power outages in Dnipro due to the latest enemy shelling, UNN reports.
Dnipro, you have an emergency. After the last shelling, due to damage to the distribution networks, the DSO needs to repair the equipment
This morning, NPC Ukrenergo applied emergency power outages.
