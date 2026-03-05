Territorial Defense Brigades to be reinforced with anti-aircraft missile units, as well as UAVs, URCs, and large-caliber artillery - Syrskyi

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 2368 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 11276 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 32850 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 65301 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 73612 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 78107 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 42342 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 39194 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 61139 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 83165 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
6.1m/s
55%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
White House explains rash on Trump's neck as use of preventative creamMarch 5, 02:39 AM • 8474 views
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extractionMarch 5, 04:09 AM • 14269 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf WarMarch 5, 04:30 AM • 74206 views
Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in KuwaitMarch 5, 04:49 AM • 6700 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 12779 views
Publications
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 2368 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 12937 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 44620 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 73612 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 78107 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 908 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 24380 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 40564 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 44389 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 51342 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Territorial Defense Brigades to be reinforced with anti-aircraft missile units, as well as UAVs, URCs, and large-caliber artillery - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced a reform of the Territorial Defense Forces. Territorial Defense Brigades will be reinforced with unmanned and ground-based robotic systems, anti-aircraft missile units, and large-caliber artillery.

Territorial Defense Brigades to be reinforced with anti-aircraft missile units, as well as UAVs, URCs, and large-caliber artillery - Syrskyi

During the reform of the Territorial Defense Forces, brigades will be reinforced with units including unmanned components, ground-based robotic systems, anti-aircraft missile units, and large-caliber artillery. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

The reform of the Territorial Defense military units, which began six months ago, is ongoing. All Territorial Defense brigades are transitioning to a unified structure with an enhanced unmanned component. Large-caliber artillery units, anti-aircraft missile units, and ground-based robotic system units are being introduced into the brigades. This will significantly increase the combat capabilities of the Territorial Defense brigades and allow them to conduct successful defense of their designated areas of responsibility.

- the statement reads.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that the Territorial Defense military units are planned to be used specifically in defensive operations.

"Our goal is to increase the combat capability of the Territorial Defense Forces while reducing the number of casualties," he added.

"Battle for Winter": AFU destroyed more Russian soldiers in 3 months than the aggressor could deploy – Syrskyi02.03.26, 14:20 • 3256 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi