Territorial Defense Brigades to be reinforced with anti-aircraft missile units, as well as UAVs, URCs, and large-caliber artillery - Syrskyi

During the reform of the Territorial Defense Forces, brigades will be reinforced with units including unmanned components, ground-based robotic systems, anti-aircraft missile units, and large-caliber artillery. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

The reform of the Territorial Defense military units, which began six months ago, is ongoing. All Territorial Defense brigades are transitioning to a unified structure with an enhanced unmanned component. Large-caliber artillery units, anti-aircraft missile units, and ground-based robotic system units are being introduced into the brigades. This will significantly increase the combat capabilities of the Territorial Defense brigades and allow them to conduct successful defense of their designated areas of responsibility. - the statement reads.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that the Territorial Defense military units are planned to be used specifically in defensive operations.

"Our goal is to increase the combat capability of the Territorial Defense Forces while reducing the number of casualties," he added.

