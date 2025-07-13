Terrible flood in Texas: death toll rises to 129, including 36 children

At least 129 people have died as a result of massive flooding in Texas, including 36 children. Kerr County was the most affected, with over 100 confirmed victims. US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the county, and rescuers continue to search for the missing. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABCNews.

As noted, Kerr County was the most affected, where "at least 103 people died, including 36 children." President Donald Trump, as indicated, declared a state of emergency in the county, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently working there.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

In central Texas, rescuers are conducting a large-scale operation to search for those missing as a result of the sudden flood that engulfed the region during the US Independence Day celebration. The natural disaster struck early in the morning on July 4, when rivers in the southwest of the state, including the Guadalupe River, suddenly overflowed their banks, flooding more than 100 kilometers of recreational area where hundreds of tourists were staying.

