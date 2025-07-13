Terrible flood in Texas: death toll rises to 129, including 36 children

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 12843 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 42916 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 71056 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 91951 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 89130 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 80925 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 217370 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 214109 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 166130 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108198 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.3m/s
33%
751mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and KABs: a man was woundedJuly 13, 04:59 AM • 10380 views
Defense Forces shot down 20 enemy UAVs in various parts of Ukraine, dozens of decoy drones also lostJuly 13, 07:38 AM • 4098 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate08:31 AM • 8886 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction10:58 AM • 6156 views
Ukraine to be hit by heatwave: +35 and more expected in the coming weeks11:32 AM • 11024 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 217370 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 214109 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 197340 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 218581 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 248195 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction10:58 AM • 6222 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate08:31 AM • 8954 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 89130 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 66107 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 70095 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Terrible flood in Texas: death toll rises to 129, including 36 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

A massive flood in Texas has claimed the lives of at least 129 people, including 36 children. US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, where over 100 casualties have been recorded.

Terrible flood in Texas: death toll rises to 129, including 36 children

At least 129 people have died as a result of massive flooding in Texas, including 36 children. Kerr County was the most affected, with over 100 confirmed victims. US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the county, and rescuers continue to search for the missing. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABCNews.

Details

At least 129 people have died as a result of devastating flooding in the Texas Hill Country

- the publication reports.

As noted, Kerr County was the most affected, where "at least 103 people died, including 36 children." President Donald Trump, as indicated, declared a state of emergency in the county, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently working there.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Addition

In central Texas, rescuers are conducting a large-scale operation to search for those missing as a result of the sudden flood that engulfed the region during the US Independence Day celebration. The natural disaster struck early in the morning on July 4, when rivers in the southwest of the state, including the Guadalupe River, suddenly overflowed their banks, flooding more than 100 kilometers of recreational area where hundreds of tourists were staying.

As of the morning of July 9, at least 109 deaths have been confirmed, and more than 160 are still considered missing, mostly in Kerr County, which was the hardest hit.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Donald Trump
Texas
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9