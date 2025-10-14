Ternopil TCC explained why they started visiting clubs and restaurants

In Ternopil, representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support center appealed to the public to explain the reasons for raids on restaurants and nightclubs. The military emphasized that it is in such places that socially active people gather, who are necessary to protect Ukraine from Russian invaders, UNN reports with reference to the Ternopil TCC and SP.

Recently, various materials about mobilization measures in the Ternopil region have been circulating in social networks and media, and, as a result, discussions arise in society and media that require a balanced clarification from our side. - stated the TCC.

It is noted that in the conditions of a full-scale war, the defense of the state is a constitutional duty, as well as a matter of honor and dignity.

Every citizen of Ukraine of mobilization age must realize personal responsibility before their loved ones, community and country, which is currently defending its existence, and the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation requires constant strengthening of the state's defense capabilities. - reported the TCC.

Man stabbed a police officer in Rivne region: he was detained with shooting

The TCC also noted that human capital is decisive in this difficult situation. In this regard, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting mobilization measures taking into account new approaches and involving combat units in the process of notifying citizens.

Such groups are formed from servicemen who have combat experience and are respected among their comrades and society. Their participation in these events helps to increase trust in the mobilization process and ensures compliance with the law, because, we remind you, all notification measures are carried out in cooperation with employees of the National Police and other law enforcement agencies. - the military reminded.

The TCC also denied the thesis that "only the poor" fight at the front. The military added that Ukrainians from all regions and social strata serve at the front: entrepreneurs, teachers, IT specialists, farmers, doctors, and many others.

Today, mobilization measures are carried out not only in public places, but also where (yes - restaurants, nightclubs) socially active youth of mobilization age, businessmen and representatives of active communities are located, all this allows ensuring equality of all before the law and refutes the myth of "unequal mobilization". We remind you: during martial law, there are no absolute exceptions regarding mobilization, only legal grounds for deferment, reservation or exemption from military service are decisive, and compliance with military registration is not a formality, but part of a joint defense that directly affects the security of every Ukrainian man and woman. - emphasized the TCC.

Finally, the military called on all citizens of mobilization age to responsibly fulfill their duties, timely update their military registration data, and support the Armed Forces.

Addition

In Ternopil, the day before, on October 13, a conflict situation occurred as a result of the territorial recruitment and social support center blocking the car of a man who was wanted. The police are currently investigating all the circumstances of this incident.