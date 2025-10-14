Ternopil TCC explained why they started visiting clubs and restaurants

$41.610.01
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day
8 children lived without windows, doors, and food, father killed his own daughter: inaction of services costs children their lives - Lubinets
Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI companies are buying unsold Cybertrucks from Tesla
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New York
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy day
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal events
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week
Ternopil TCC explained why they started visiting clubs and restaurants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

The Ternopil TCC and SP explained the raids on restaurants and nightclubs, emphasizing that socially active people gather there, who are necessary for the defense of Ukraine. The military denied the myth of "unequal mobilization," stressing that Ukrainians from all social strata serve at the front.

Ternopil TCC explained why they started visiting clubs and restaurants

In Ternopil, representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support center appealed to the public to explain the reasons for raids on restaurants and nightclubs. The military emphasized that it is in such places that socially active people gather, who are necessary to protect Ukraine from Russian invaders, UNN reports with reference to the Ternopil TCC and SP.

Recently, various materials about mobilization measures in the Ternopil region have been circulating in social networks and media, and, as a result, discussions arise in society and media that require a balanced clarification from our side.

- stated the TCC.

It is noted that in the conditions of a full-scale war, the defense of the state is a constitutional duty, as well as a matter of honor and dignity.

Every citizen of Ukraine of mobilization age must realize personal responsibility before their loved ones, community and country, which is currently defending its existence, and the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation requires constant strengthening of the state's defense capabilities.

- reported the TCC.

Man stabbed a police officer in Rivne region: he was detained with shooting09.10.25, 15:59 • 2645 views

The TCC also noted that human capital is decisive in this difficult situation. In this regard, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting mobilization measures taking into account new approaches and involving combat units in the process of notifying citizens.

Such groups are formed from servicemen who have combat experience and are respected among their comrades and society. Their participation in these events helps to increase trust in the mobilization process and ensures compliance with the law, because, we remind you, all notification measures are carried out in cooperation with employees of the National Police and other law enforcement agencies.

- the military reminded.

The TCC also denied the thesis that "only the poor" fight at the front. The military added that Ukrainians from all regions and social strata serve at the front: entrepreneurs, teachers, IT specialists, farmers, doctors, and many others.

Today, mobilization measures are carried out not only in public places, but also where (yes - restaurants, nightclubs) socially active youth of mobilization age, businessmen and representatives of active communities are located, all this allows ensuring equality of all before the law and refutes the myth of "unequal mobilization". We remind you: during martial law, there are no absolute exceptions regarding mobilization, only legal grounds for deferment, reservation or exemption from military service are decisive, and compliance with military registration is not a formality, but part of a joint defense that directly affects the security of every Ukrainian man and woman.

- emphasized the TCC.

Finally, the military called on all citizens of mobilization age to responsibly fulfill their duties, timely update their military registration data, and support the Armed Forces.

Addition

In Ternopil, the day before, on October 13, a conflict situation occurred as a result of the territorial recruitment and social support center blocking the car of a man who was wanted. The police are currently investigating all the circumstances of this incident.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Ternopil