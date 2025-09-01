Temporary deterioration of air quality observed in Kyiv

In the capital, air quality is deteriorating, with an increase in dust concentration recorded due to meteorological conditions. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

As of 10:30, an increased concentration of suspended particles (dust) is recorded. The probable cause of the temporary deterioration of air quality is meteorological conditions (in particular, low wind speed), which contributes to the accumulation and retention of harmful impurities in the surface layer of the air. - the message says.

Until the air quality improves, it is recommended to:

close windows;

limit time outdoors;

drink plenty of water;

if you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

