Temporary deterioration of air quality observed in Kyiv

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 5448 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 15202 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 12783 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect being prepared for charges
05:46 AM • 17781 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 19048 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 22091 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 20561 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 52105 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 89285 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 99708 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.2m/s
49%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 36673 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 36541 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 23295 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 20985 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit04:35 AM • 13565 views
Publications
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 5478 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 15223 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion05:46 AM • 17795 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo05:39 AM • 19058 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 117866 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Andriy Parubiy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 117741 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 249845 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 272545 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 269227 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 248678 views
Actual
Fake news
S-300 missile system
Hwasong-18
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Temporary deterioration of air quality observed in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

An increase in dust concentration has been recorded in Kyiv due to meteorological conditions. It is recommended to close windows, limit time outdoors, and drink plenty of water.

Temporary deterioration of air quality observed in Kyiv

In the capital, air quality is deteriorating, with an increase in dust concentration recorded due to meteorological conditions. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

As of 10:30, an increased concentration of suspended particles (dust) is recorded. The probable cause of the temporary deterioration of air quality is meteorological conditions (in particular, low wind speed), which contributes to the accumulation and retention of harmful impurities in the surface layer of the air.

- the message says.

Until the air quality improves, it is recommended to:

  • close windows;
    • limit time outdoors;
      • drink plenty of water;
        • if you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

          In Kyiv metro, 22-year-old man attacked law enforcement officers30.08.25, 17:08 • 8086 views

          Olga Rozgon

          SocietyKyiv
          Ukrhydrometcenter
          Kyiv