In Kyiv metro, 22-year-old man attacked law enforcement officers

At the capital's "Vydubychi" metro station, a passenger suddenly lunged at police officers. Law enforcement quickly detained him and handed him over to medics of a specialized team, after which the young man was hospitalized. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police of Kyiv.

A video began circulating on Telegram channels showing how the young man attacked law enforcement officers and then resisted when they tried to detain him.

"The 22-year-old guy behaved inadequately. He was detained and a specialized ambulance team was called and he was hospitalized," the press service of the National Police of Kyiv told a UNN journalist.

