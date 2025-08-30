In Kyiv metro, 22-year-old man attacked law enforcement officers

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
01:59 PM • 464 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was carefully prepared
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 6516 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 24239 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 43086 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 147321 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 77420 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 66984 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 88688 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 255881 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 211190 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
4.3m/s
28%
748mm
Popular news
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damagedAugust 30, 04:55 AM • 60748 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM • 64258 views
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhoto08:35 AM • 12121 views
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonight09:00 AM • 9750 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM • 15859 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 9624 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 164165 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 169589 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 255893 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 211198 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 74975 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 208982 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 234202 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 232985 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 215505 views
Actual
Starlink
Fake news
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

In Kyiv metro, 22-year-old man attacked law enforcement officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

At "Vydubychi" metro station, a 22-year-old passenger attacked police officers. He was detained and hospitalized by a specialized medical team.

In Kyiv metro, 22-year-old man attacked law enforcement officers

At the capital's "Vydubychi" metro station, a passenger suddenly lunged at police officers. Law enforcement quickly detained him and handed him over to medics of a specialized team, after which the young man was hospitalized. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police of Kyiv.

A video began circulating on Telegram channels showing how the young man attacked law enforcement officers and then resisted when they tried to detain him.

"The 22-year-old guy behaved inadequately. He was detained and a specialized ambulance team was called and he was hospitalized," the press service of the National Police of Kyiv told a UNN journalist.

Death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk at a football camp: case under personal control of the Prosecutor General30.08.25, 14:39 • 5506 views

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv