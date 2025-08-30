In Kyiv metro, 22-year-old man attacked law enforcement officers
Kyiv • UNN
At "Vydubychi" metro station, a 22-year-old passenger attacked police officers. He was detained and hospitalized by a specialized medical team.
At the capital's "Vydubychi" metro station, a passenger suddenly lunged at police officers. Law enforcement quickly detained him and handed him over to medics of a specialized team, after which the young man was hospitalized. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police of Kyiv.
A video began circulating on Telegram channels showing how the young man attacked law enforcement officers and then resisted when they tried to detain him.
"The 22-year-old guy behaved inadequately. He was detained and a specialized ambulance team was called and he was hospitalized," the press service of the National Police of Kyiv told a UNN journalist.
