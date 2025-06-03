Technical inspection for trucks with perishable products will appear in Ukraine - a draft law has been prepared

A draft law has been prepared in Ukraine that will allow technical inspection of trucks transporting perishable products without going abroad. Currently, there is no such procedure, and carriers have to undergo inspection in Poland or Romania, which creates unnecessary costs and delays.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Community and Territory Development Serhiy Derkach reports UNN.

Details

Today, Ukrainian carriers cannot undergo mandatory transport inspection for such transportation in Ukraine - there is simply no such procedure. They have to do it already abroad, for example, in Poland or Romania. - stated in the post.

According to Derkach, these are costs, delays, unnecessary bureaucracy, considering that we are talking about 8,000 companies and more than 70,000 trucks.

We have prepared a draft law that changes this. It will allow trucks to undergo technical inspection in Ukraine, according to European rules. This is not only more convenient, but also opens up new opportunities for our exporters - he added.

The deputy noted that all the details of the project were discussed with colleagues from the American Chamber of Commerce, from whom support was received.

The understanding is common: such changes are needed by both business and the state. We continue to work to make logistics more modern and convenient - the official summarized.

