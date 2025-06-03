Technical inspection for trucks with perishable products will appear in Ukraine - a draft law has been prepared

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
Exclusive
08:15 AM • 4792 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 17565 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15914 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 62824 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 79079 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 104331 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 113806 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 195885 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 168578 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 164180 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.7m/s
49%
749mm
Popular news

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

June 2, 11:33 PM • 24023 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

June 3, 01:38 AM • 31724 views

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

June 3, 02:10 AM • 17100 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

June 3, 02:41 AM • 20094 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

03:12 AM • 23391 views
Publications

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 17565 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 12258 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 62824 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 195885 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 353312 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vitalii Kim

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Chernihiv

Sums

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 4242 views

The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 8978 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 8046 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 136769 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 142851 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

MiG-31

Technical inspection for trucks with perishable products will appear in Ukraine - a draft law has been prepared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

A draft law on the technical inspection of trucks transporting perishable products, which can be passed in Ukraine, has been developed in Ukraine. Currently, carriers are forced to undergo technical inspection abroad.

Technical inspection for trucks with perishable products will appear in Ukraine - a draft law has been prepared

A draft law has been prepared in Ukraine that will allow technical inspection of trucks transporting perishable products without going abroad. Currently, there is no such procedure, and carriers have to undergo inspection in Poland or Romania, which creates unnecessary costs and delays.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Community and Territory Development Serhiy Derkach reports UNN.

Details

Today, Ukrainian carriers cannot undergo mandatory transport inspection for such transportation in Ukraine - there is simply no such procedure. They have to do it already abroad, for example, in Poland or Romania.

- stated in the post. 

According to Derkach, these are costs, delays, unnecessary bureaucracy, considering that we are talking about 8,000 companies and more than 70,000 trucks.

We have prepared a draft law that changes this. It will allow trucks to undergo technical inspection in Ukraine, according to European rules. This is not only more convenient, but also opens up new opportunities for our exporters

- he added. 

The deputy noted that all the details of the project were discussed with colleagues from the American Chamber of Commerce, from whom support was received.

The understanding is common: such changes are needed by both business and the state. We continue to work to make logistics more modern and convenient

- the official summarized.

2 million border crossings in the eQueue: Poland is the most popular destination29.05.25, 12:09 • 2468 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyPolitics
United States Chamber of Commerce
Romania
Ukraine
Poland
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9