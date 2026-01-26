Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains

A technical malfunction of the database occurred in Poland at the border with Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service reported, writes UNN.

In all Polish checkpoints bordering Lviv and Volyn regions, a technical malfunction occurred in the database of the Border Guard Service of the Republic of Poland. Specialists are currently working to fix the problems. - the SBGS message reads.

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning their trip.

"Currently, no accumulation of vehicles in the direction of exit and entry has been recorded," the message says.

"We also inform you that trains will be processed at a slower pace," the SBGS noted.

They promise to announce the resumption of full operation.