Exclusive
08:52 AM • 2222 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 6492 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 18971 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 29510 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 26329 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 24544 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 20471 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 17965 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 16727 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16653 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
Publications
Exclusives
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

A technical database failure occurred at Polish checkpoints with Lviv and Volyn regions. Specialists are working to eliminate the problems; trains will be processed more slowly.

Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains

A technical malfunction of the database occurred in Poland at the border with Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service reported, writes UNN.

In all Polish checkpoints bordering Lviv and Volyn regions, a technical malfunction occurred in the database of the Border Guard Service of the Republic of Poland. Specialists are currently working to fix the problems.

- the SBGS message reads.

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning their trip.

"Currently, no accumulation of vehicles in the direction of exit and entry has been recorded," the message says.

"We also inform you that trains will be processed at a slower pace," the SBGS noted.

They promise to announce the resumption of full operation.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine
Poland