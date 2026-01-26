Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison

A 24-year-old taxi driver who broke his passenger's jaw will be tried in Kyiv, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital announced on Monday, UNN reports.

The taxi driver, enraged that the passenger had soiled the car's interior, punched her several times in the face, and then left the scene. He faces up to three years in prison for the crime. - the police reported.

Details

Law enforcement officers found out that during a taxi ride, a 27-year-old Kyiv resident felt unwell and nauseous. Subsequently, when the woman felt sick, the driver reacted aggressively - he kicked the client out of the car, hitting her twice in the face with his fist. Doctors diagnosed the victim with bruises and a broken jaw.

Operatives quickly identified the taxi driver - he turned out to be a 24-year-old Kyiv resident.

Investigators of the Dnipro Police Department of Kyiv announced to the man a suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional bodily harm of medium severity.

Currently, the police have completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to the court. The offender faces imprisonment for up to three years.

In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigating