Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 2344 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 6630 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 19020 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 29562 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 26368 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 24567 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 20489 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 17972 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 16732 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16656 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.9m/s
88%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tent camps set up in Kyiv's Troieshchyna due to lack of heating and electricityVideoJanuary 25, 11:40 PM • 10614 views
"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shellingJanuary 26, 12:16 AM • 11933 views
Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNSJanuary 26, 01:23 AM • 12318 views
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - MediaJanuary 26, 01:58 AM • 9910 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 7770 views
Publications
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 2322 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 95896 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 111065 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 116776 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 110308 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Vilnius
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 23823 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 23927 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 40286 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 40461 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 53543 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Shahed-136

Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7850 views

A 24-year-old taxi driver broke the jaw of a passenger who soiled the car's interior. He faces up to three years in prison.

Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison

A 24-year-old taxi driver who broke his passenger's jaw will be tried in Kyiv, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital announced on Monday, UNN reports.

The taxi driver, enraged that the passenger had soiled the car's interior, punched her several times in the face, and then left the scene. He faces up to three years in prison for the crime.

- the police reported.

Details

Law enforcement officers found out that during a taxi ride, a 27-year-old Kyiv resident felt unwell and nauseous. Subsequently, when the woman felt sick, the driver reacted aggressively - he kicked the client out of the car, hitting her twice in the face with his fist. Doctors diagnosed the victim with bruises and a broken jaw.

Operatives quickly identified the taxi driver - he turned out to be a 24-year-old Kyiv resident.

Investigators of the Dnipro Police Department of Kyiv announced to the man a suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional bodily harm of medium severity.

Currently, the police have completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to the court. The offender faces imprisonment for up to three years.

In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigating1/23/26, 8:23 AM • 8948 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv