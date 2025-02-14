Tax on shadow and rain: The State Tax Service told about unusual taxes in the world

The State Tax Service told about unusual taxes in the world. In particular, there is a shadow tax in Venice, Italy, and a rain tax in Poland, UNN reports.

A tax on the sun, shade, or rain. These are real taxes in the modern world. We will talk about the variety of ways to fill the budget that work in different countries, - the tax office wrote.

In Venice, for example, since 1993 there has been a shadow tax for shop or coffee shop owners whose umbrellas, awnings, or canopies cast a shadow over the municipal territory. In this way, local authorities are trying to preserve the historic appearance of architecture.

In Poland, there is the so-called Podatek od deszczu (rain tax), which applies to property owners with a large area of impermeable surfaces (roofs, asphalt) that impede natural drainage. This tax is aimed at combating climate change and improving water supply.

Recall

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi expressed his hope that the reintroduction of the 50% bank profit tax will not happen again. He emphasized that banks already pay an increased rate of 25%, and retroactive taxation does not contribute to confidence in the tax system and the investment attractiveness of the financial sector.