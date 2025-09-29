Tax evasion of over UAH 11 million: traitor blogger Sofia Stuzhuk served with notice of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
Instagram blogger Sofia Stuzhuk has been заочно (in absentia) served with a notice of suspicion for tax evasion of almost UAH 11.5 million. She earned over UAH 58 million without paying taxes and has been living abroad since the beginning of the war.
An Instagram blogger has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of tax evasion amounting to almost UAH 11.5 million. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
Details
As UNN learned from its own sources, the blogger in question is Sofia Stuzhuk.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a 30-year-old Instagram blogger has been notified of suspicion of intentional tax evasion on an especially large scale (Part 3, Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
According to the investigation materials, the woman, registered as a sole proprietor, received income totaling over UAH 58 million between 2018 and 2022.
However, she did not pay taxes and other fees. As a result, the budget lost UAH 10.5 million in income tax and almost UAH 900,000 in military levy. It should be noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the blogger has been living abroad, so the notice of suspicion was issued to her in absentia.
It is also noted that despite having a multi-million audience, in the first days of the war, she remained silent about her attitude towards Russian aggression against Ukraine, and later made ambiguous statements. In particular, in October 2022, she wrote that Ukrainians themselves were to blame for the massive missile attacks on Ukraine because they rejoiced at the strikes on Russia and the Crimean Bridge. She also promoted Russian bloggers, reorienting herself to the Russian audience.
