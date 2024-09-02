Blogger Slobozhenko arrested in case of non-payment of millions of taxes
A Kyiv blogger who evaded paying more than UAH 200 million in taxes and his accomplice were remanded in custody as a preventive measure. This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.
At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the well-known Kyiv blogger. He is currently on the wanted list
Law enforcement officials did not name the suspect, but the description makes it clear that it is the case of 25-year-old dollar millionaire Oleksandr Slobozhenko.
The court changed the previously imposed pre-trial restraint on the blogger's accomplice to custody with the possibility of bail of UAH 45 million 420 thousand. He was taken into custody in the courtroom.
In August, a well-known Kyiv blogger was notified of suspicion of tax evasion of more than 200 million UAH. He spent part of the money on luxury real estate and premium cars.