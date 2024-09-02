Blogger Slobozhenko arrested in case of non-payment of millions of taxes

A Kyiv blogger who evaded paying more than UAH 200 million in taxes and his accomplice were remanded in custody as a preventive measure. This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the well-known Kyiv blogger. He is currently on the wanted list - the OGPU said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials did not name the suspect, but the description makes it clear that it is the case of 25-year-old dollar millionaire Oleksandr Slobozhenko.

The court changed the previously imposed pre-trial restraint on the blogger's accomplice to custody with the possibility of bail of UAH 45 million 420 thousand. He was taken into custody in the courtroom.

Elite super/sports cars and apartments: blogger Slobozhenko's property seized

Recall

In August, a well-known Kyiv blogger was notified of suspicion of tax evasion of more than 200 million UAH. He spent part of the money on luxury real estate and premium cars.