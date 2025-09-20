$41.250.05
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Long-range drones of the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a number of oil pumping stations of the "Kuybyshev – Tikhoretsk" oil pipeline in Russia. As a result of the attack, the operation of the "Zenzevatka", "Sovkhoznaya-2" stations and the LVDS "Samara" station, which pump oil for export through the port of Novorossiysk, was stopped.

"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia

Tonight, long-range drones of the SBU's CSO "A" and the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a number of oil pumping stations of the "Kuibyshev – Tikhoretsk" oil pipeline, which are involved in oil exports through the port of Novorossiysk. This was reported to UNN by sources in the SBU.

Details

According to the source, "cotton" burned at the "Zenzevatka" stations (Zenzevatka settlement, Volgograd region, Russia), "Sovkhoznaya-2" (Progress settlement, Samara region, Russia), as well as at the linear production dispatch station "Samara" (Prosvet settlement, Samara region, Russia). As a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones, the stations stopped working and pumping oil.

The SBU continues its successful work on introducing drone sanctions against Russian oil refineries and oil pumping stations. It is this infrastructure that brings super-profits from oil dollars to the Russian budget, which fuel the war against Ukraine. Work on blocking these cash flows will continue.

- an informed source in the SBU noted.

General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in Russia20.09.25, 09:59 • 4000 views

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine