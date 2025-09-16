$41.280.03
Israel launched a ground offensive on Gaza City to destroy Hamas - Axios
Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPD
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warning
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 4136 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 20908 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Oleh Syniehubov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Fox News
Tanker Spartan delivered 1 million barrels of Russian oil to Indian port of Mundra - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

The Spartan tanker, sanctioned by the UK and the EU, discharged about 1 million barrels of Russian crude oil at the Indian port of Mundra. This happened despite Adani's ban on blacklisted vessels entering the port.

Tanker Spartan delivered 1 million barrels of Russian oil to Indian port of Mundra - Reuters

The tanker Spartan, which is under sanctions from the UK and the EU, discharged about 1 million barrels of Russian crude oil at the Indian port of Mundra, ignoring Adani's ban on blacklisted vessels entering. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Reuters reported that, according to ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler, the Spartan, formerly known as "SKF Samatlor," delivered Urals crude to the HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd terminal in India.

The vessel is managed by the Dubai-based company Nova Shipmanagement, and owned by Citrine Marine. HMEL and Nova Shipmanagement have not yet commented on the incident.

EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico16.09.25, 10:25 • 16549 views

This is not an isolated incident: another vessel, the Noble Walker, also under sanctions, changed course to another Indian port – Vadinar, carrying about a million barrels of Russian oil for HMEL. It was previously headed for Mundra.

Last week, the Adani Group officially banned all vessels subject to EU, UK, and US sanctions from entering its 14 ports, including Mundra. At the same time, Indian companies HMEL and Indian Oil Corp actively use these ports for oil imports, including Russian oil.

The White House understands what sanctions it can impose against Russia, but the final decision will be made by the president - Rubio16.09.25, 10:52 • 1396 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Marco Rubio
Reuters
India
United Kingdom