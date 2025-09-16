Tanker Spartan delivered 1 million barrels of Russian oil to Indian port of Mundra - Reuters

The tanker Spartan, which is under sanctions from the UK and the EU, discharged about 1 million barrels of Russian crude oil at the Indian port of Mundra, ignoring Adani's ban on blacklisted vessels entering. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Reuters reported that, according to ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler, the Spartan, formerly known as "SKF Samatlor," delivered Urals crude to the HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd terminal in India.

The vessel is managed by the Dubai-based company Nova Shipmanagement, and owned by Citrine Marine. HMEL and Nova Shipmanagement have not yet commented on the incident.

This is not an isolated incident: another vessel, the Noble Walker, also under sanctions, changed course to another Indian port – Vadinar, carrying about a million barrels of Russian oil for HMEL. It was previously headed for Mundra.

Last week, the Adani Group officially banned all vessels subject to EU, UK, and US sanctions from entering its 14 ports, including Mundra. At the same time, Indian companies HMEL and Indian Oil Corp actively use these ports for oil imports, including Russian oil.

