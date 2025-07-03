The next round of Istanbul talks should also be bilateral - between Moscow and Kyiv, Washington's accession to this process is not expected. This was stated by the assistant to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Yuriy Ushakov, reports UNN.

We proceed from the fact, and I think the American side understands this perfectly, that the negotiations will be bilateral between representatives of Russia and Ukraine - said Ushakov, answering the question whether the third round would again be bilateral, or whether the United States could join it.

At the same time, Ushakov stated that the specific dates for the third round of negotiations in Istanbul were not discussed during today's conversation between Putin and Trump.

Recall

The conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump lasted almost an hour.