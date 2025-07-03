Talks in Istanbul will remain bilateral between Russia and Ukraine - Ushakov
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov stated that the next round of talks in Istanbul will be bilateral between Russia and Ukraine. Washington's participation in this process is not expected.
The next round of Istanbul talks should also be bilateral - between Moscow and Kyiv, Washington's accession to this process is not expected. This was stated by the assistant to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Yuriy Ushakov, reports UNN.
We proceed from the fact, and I think the American side understands this perfectly, that the negotiations will be bilateral between representatives of Russia and Ukraine
At the same time, Ushakov stated that the specific dates for the third round of negotiations in Istanbul were not discussed during today's conversation between Putin and Trump.
Recall
The conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump lasted almost an hour.