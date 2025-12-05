"Take care of yourselves": rescuers evacuated two more residents from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region

The "Phoenix" evacuation group of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continues to evacuate people from dangerous areas of Donetsk region. This is stated in the group's Telegram message, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the day before, rescuers evacuated two residents from the city of Druzhkivka.

The situation in the region remains tense: settlements are subjected to daily Russian attacks, which pose a direct threat to people's lives and health. - the message says.

Rescuers urged everyone not to delay evacuation, to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Recall

As of early December, mandatory evacuation continues in six frontline regions of Ukraine. In Donetsk region, 424 children remain, and in Kharkiv region - 243 children who need to be evacuated.

