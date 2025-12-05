"Take care of yourselves": rescuers evacuated two more residents from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region

$42.200.13
08:25 PM • 4746 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
07:56 PM • 9414 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 13125 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 24586 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 22311 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 36025 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 21102 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 21295 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 21516 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 30058 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
"Ghosts" of the HUR hit Russian MiG-29 and radar in CrimeaVideoDecember 4, 02:07 PM • 3620 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 12938 views
Russia and 11 other countries opposed the return of Ukrainian children: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the UN resolutionDecember 4, 04:04 PM • 3456 views
SOF destroyed a group of occupiers in Donetsk region, including an African mercenary who tortured a local residentVideoDecember 4, 04:22 PM • 4856 views
Turkey summons Russian and Ukrainian diplomats over attacks on ships in Black SeaDecember 4, 05:19 PM • 3268 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 24586 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 27938 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 36025 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 43315 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 69313 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 12946 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 26192 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 27591 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 72385 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 75149 views
"Take care of yourselves": rescuers evacuated two more residents from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The "Phoenix" evacuation group of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine evacuated two residents from the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. The situation in the region remains tense due to daily Russian attacks.

"Take care of yourselves": rescuers evacuated two more residents from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region

The "Phoenix" evacuation group of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continues to evacuate people from dangerous areas of Donetsk region. This is stated in the group's Telegram message, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the day before, rescuers evacuated two residents from the city of Druzhkivka.

The situation in the region remains tense: settlements are subjected to daily Russian attacks, which pose a direct threat to people's lives and health.

- the message says.

Rescuers urged everyone not to delay evacuation, to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Recall

As of early December, mandatory evacuation continues in six frontline regions of Ukraine. In Donetsk region, 424 children remain, and in Kharkiv region - 243 children who need to be evacuated.

Not only Donbas: Ukraine begins mandatory evacuation of children from dangerous areas of Zaporizhzhia region - Ministry of Development24.11.25, 17:50 • 3953 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Druzhkivka
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine