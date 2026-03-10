Syrskyi revealed the peculiarities of the current war and made decisions for defense in Donetsk region

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 15422 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 35020 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 73633 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 46210 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 52464 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 53023 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 32284 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 72663 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 33928 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 49518 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pakistan introduces austerity measures due to oil price hikeMarch 10, 12:43 AM • 14379 views
"He would be much more useful if he ended the war against Ukraine": Trump on his conversation with PutinMarch 10, 01:18 AM • 16840 views
Enemy attacked Kharkiv at night: private houses and outbuildings damagedMarch 10, 01:54 AM • 13119 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limited06:25 AM • 21597 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 9488 views
Publications
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 15422 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 60513 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 64569 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 72663 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 66892 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Hungary
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 20115 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 27254 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 27190 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 28198 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 30631 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot

Syrskyi revealed the peculiarities of the current war and made decisions for defense in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2582 views

The Commander-in-Chief visited Donetsk region and made decisions on strengthening defense. Enemy infantry infiltration zones on the front reach more than 10 kilometers.

Syrskyi revealed the peculiarities of the current war and made decisions for defense in Donetsk region

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited military units in the most difficult sections of the front in Donetsk region and made decisions on strengthening defense and improving logistics, while pointing out the peculiarities of the war at the current stage - with the blurring of the front line and infiltration zones up to 10 km, writes UNN.

Details

Syrskyi reported that he worked in units and subunits of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region. And he met with commanders of corps, brigades and battalions, "who daily perform combat missions in the most difficult sections of the front."

"Directly on the ground, I studied the peculiarities of combat operations in this section of the front, discussed current issues of performing combat missions, and the level of provision of our units. I approved decisions to strengthen the stability of defense and improve logistics," Syrskyi wrote on social networks.

The peculiarity of the war at the current stage is that the concept of the "front line" is blurred, and in many areas, mutual "infiltration zones" for small infantry groups can reach more than 10 km.

- Syrskyi noted.

And added:

Despite constant attempts by the enemy to infiltrate deep into our positions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hold the designated lines, and in some sections of the front, they conduct their own active offensive operations.

"The enemy suffers significant, sometimes critical losses in manpower and equipment. Ukrainian units effectively use unmanned systems, artillery and remote mining, consistently reducing the combat potential of Russian troops, disrupting their offensive plans," Syrskyi said, expressing gratitude "to every serviceman for their strength of spirit, effectiveness, and devotion to military duty."

Defense Forces liberated more territory in a month than the enemy captured - Syrskyi09.03.26, 13:43 • 3192 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi