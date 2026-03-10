Syrskyi revealed the peculiarities of the current war and made decisions for defense in Donetsk region

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited military units in the most difficult sections of the front in Donetsk region and made decisions on strengthening defense and improving logistics, while pointing out the peculiarities of the war at the current stage - with the blurring of the front line and infiltration zones up to 10 km, writes UNN.

Details

Syrskyi reported that he worked in units and subunits of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region. And he met with commanders of corps, brigades and battalions, "who daily perform combat missions in the most difficult sections of the front."

"Directly on the ground, I studied the peculiarities of combat operations in this section of the front, discussed current issues of performing combat missions, and the level of provision of our units. I approved decisions to strengthen the stability of defense and improve logistics," Syrskyi wrote on social networks.

The peculiarity of the war at the current stage is that the concept of the "front line" is blurred, and in many areas, mutual "infiltration zones" for small infantry groups can reach more than 10 km. - Syrskyi noted.

And added:

Despite constant attempts by the enemy to infiltrate deep into our positions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hold the designated lines, and in some sections of the front, they conduct their own active offensive operations.

"The enemy suffers significant, sometimes critical losses in manpower and equipment. Ukrainian units effectively use unmanned systems, artillery and remote mining, consistently reducing the combat potential of Russian troops, disrupting their offensive plans," Syrskyi said, expressing gratitude "to every serviceman for their strength of spirit, effectiveness, and devotion to military duty."

