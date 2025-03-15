Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyi: situation in Pokrovsk direction stabilized, and operation in the Kursk region is ongoing, there is no encirclement
Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovskyi direction, the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region, and the Russian Federation's plans for the Sumy region. "Long Neptune" has successfully passed the tests.
The situation in the Pokrovsk direction has been stabilized, the operation in the Kursk region continues, Ukrainian troops continue to restrain the relevant groups of Russia and North Korea in the Kursk region, there is no encirclement of our troops. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
"Report of the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. Defense of positions in Donetsk region and other sections of the front. I am grateful to all Ukrainian units for their resilience and effectiveness in destroying the occupier. The situation in the Pokrovsk direction has been stabilized. Separately regarding the Kursk region. The operation of our forces in certain areas of the Kursk region continues. The units are performing tasks exactly as needed. Thanks to the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, a significant number of Russian forces were withdrawn from other directions. Our troops continue to restrain the relevant groups of Russia and North Korea in the Kursk region. There is no encirclement of our troops," Zelenskyy wrote on social networks.
