Syrskyi had a phone conversation with the commander of the Security Assistance Group - Ukraine, Curtis Buzzard: what they discussed
Kyiv • UNN
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had a telephone conversation with the commander of the Security Assistance Group - Ukraine, Curtis Buzzard. They discussed the dynamics of combat operations and the short-term plans of the Russian invaders.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi held a telephone conversation with the commander of the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine, Lieutenant General of the United States Army Curtis Buzzard.
They discussed the dynamics of hostilities and the plans of the Russians.
Details
I had a fruitful telephone conversation with the commander of the NATO Special Mission for Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine – the commander of the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine (SAG-U/NSATU) Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard
I briefly informed him about the dynamics of hostilities and the enemy's short-term plans. We exchanged assessments and views on the development of events. Together we will win!
Addition
Syrskyi said that despite playing diplomacy, Moscow has turned the aggression against Ukraine into a war of attrition. Russia has thrown a joint group of troops of up to 640,000 people at Ukraine.
Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Kursk operation has been going on for 9 months and has achieved most of its goals, creating a buffer zone in the border area. Syrskyi awarded the soldiers of the 225th regiment for successful defense.