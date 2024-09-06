Syrskyi: Delays in US aid affect combat capability of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky told CNN in an interview that months-long delays in the delivery of US military aid have led to critical shortages of ammunition and affected the morale of the Ukrainian military. These problems have created difficulties on the battlefield, which Ukraine continues to struggle with, reports UNN.

Details

Syrsky noted that he is often on the front lines, talking to soldiers and commanders to support them and understand the problems they face.

“The frontline is my life. We understand each other, I know all the problems our military, soldiers and officers are facing,” said Syrsky.

