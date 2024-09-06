ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119520 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122252 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199544 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154142 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153195 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198945 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112432 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187594 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105098 views

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 73422 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 43818 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 54470 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 83179 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 61366 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199546 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198945 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187594 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214383 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202466 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 15808 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150170 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149401 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153466 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144384 views
Syrskyi: Delays in US aid affect combat capability of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122745 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky said that delays in U.S. aid have led to a shortage of ammunition and affected morale. He frequently visits the front lines to support soldiers.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky told CNN in an interview that months-long delays in the delivery of US military aid have led to critical shortages of ammunition and affected the morale of the Ukrainian military. These problems have created difficulties on the battlefield, which Ukraine continues to struggle with, reports UNN.

Details

Syrsky noted that he is often on the front lines, talking to soldiers and commanders to support them and understand the problems they face.

“The frontline is my life. We understand each other, I know all the problems our military, soldiers and officers are facing,” said Syrsky.

Syrsky: Ukraine must adapt due to Russia's superiority in terms of equipment and personnel06.09.24, 06:02 • 123478 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

