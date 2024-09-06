Syrsky: Ukraine must adapt due to Russia's superiority in terms of equipment and personnel

In an interview with CNN , the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, admitted that Ukraine faces Russia's numerical superiority in aircraft, artillery, missiles, and manpower. Despite this, the Ukrainian army is forced to use smarter and more effective approaches to warfare, in particular, using terrain features, engineering structures and technological superiority in the form of modern drones and high-tech weapons, UNN reports.

Details

“We cannot fight the way they do, so we must use the most effective approaches,” emphasized Syrsky, adding that tactical superiority allows Ukraine to deter the aggressor even in difficult conditions.

Syrsky: “The front is my life”