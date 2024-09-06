Syrsky: Replenishment of military ranks is a priority for the Ukrainian army

General Oleksandr Syrsky emphasized in an interview with CNN the importance of replenishing the Ukrainian army against the background of depletion of forces after two years of continuous war with Russia, UNN reports .

The government passed a law on mobilization that obliges all men between the ages of 18 and 60 to register with military commissariats and carry registration documents.

Syrsky acknowledged that recruits often have less time to prepare than they would like, but the dynamics at the front require the rapid deployment of new forces.

Despite the shortened training period, he emphasized the importance of training highly qualified military personnel to effectively defend the country.

