Syrskyi: operation in Kursk region prevented a new Russian offensive

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrsky said in an interview with CNN that Russia was planning a new offensive against Ukraine from the Kursk region before the unexpected invasion of Ukrainian forces, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the operation in Kursk was successful because it reduced the threat of an enemy offensive, moved the fighting to enemy territory, and showed Russia the vulnerabilities of its army.

Syrsky said that the key goals of the operation were to stop the Kursk region from being used as a springboard for a new offensive, to distract Russian forces from other areas, to create a security zone, to prevent shelling of civilian targets, to take prisoners of war and to boost the morale of the Ukrainian military.

