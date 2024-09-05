Syrsky: Delays in US military aid led to setbacks on the battlefield and a drop in morale

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119483 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122202 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199460 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154096 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153171 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143056 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198902 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112432 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187558 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105098 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 73217 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 43513 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 54210 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 82924 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 61060 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199460 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198902 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187558 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214354 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202438 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 15490 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150143 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149375 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144356 views
Syrsky: Delays in US military aid led to setbacks on the battlefield and a drop in morale

Syrsky: Delays in US military aid led to setbacks on the battlefield and a drop in morale

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100338 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that delays in US military aid had caused serious setbacks on the battlefield and a drop in morale. He thanked Western allies for their support and emphasized the importance of unity.

Delays in US military aid have not only caused setbacks on the battlefield, but also led to a drop in morale. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky in an interview with CNN, reports UNN.  

“...delays in US military aid did lead to serious setbacks on the battlefield and led to a drop in morale - which is still a problem,” the publication quoted Syrsky as saying.

He said he often travels to the front line and spends time with his troops.

“We speak the same language... we understand each other regardless of who I'm talking to - whether it's a private soldier, a rifleman, for example, or a brigade commander, or a battalion commander,” he said.

Ukraine compensates for lack of weapons with efficiency and technology - Syrsky05.09.24, 21:01 • 24797 views

“I've been in this war since 2014,” he said, referring to Russia's invasion of Donbas 10 years ago. “In other words, the front line is my life. We understand each other, I know all the problems that our servicemen, soldiers and officers are experiencing,” he added.

Syrsky concluded his candid interview by thanking Ukraine's Western allies for their support. Switching from Ukrainian to English, he said: “Together we are stronger. Together we can win.

We have moved combat operations to the enemy's territory so that the enemy can feel what we feel every day - Syrysky05.09.24, 20:49 • 28312 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

