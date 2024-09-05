We have moved combat operations to the enemy's territory so that the enemy can feel what we feel every day - Syrysky

Russia was planning an offensive in Sumy region, but Ukraine was the first to attack the occupiers in the Kursk region, reducing the threat of a Russian offensive, and also moved the fighting to enemy territory. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with CNN, UNN reports .

According to Syrsky, Russia planned to open a new front on the border with Sumy region by attacking from the Kursk region, but in his opinion, the Kursk operation launched by Ukraine was successful.

This reduced the threat of an enemy offensive. We prevented them from acting. We moved the fighting to the enemy's territory so that the enemy could feel what we feel every day - Syrsky said.

The Commander-in-Chief outlined the key objectives of the operation in the Kursk region:

prevent Russia from using Kursk as a springboard for a new offensive;

to divert Moscow's forces from other areas;

create a buffer zone;

prevent the shelling of civilian objects along the border; replenish the exchange fund and strengthen the morale of Ukrainian troops and the country as a whole.

He also said that Russia had deployed tens of thousands of troops to Kursk, including its best airborne assault troops.

