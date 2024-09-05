We have moved combat operations to the enemy's territory so that the enemy can feel what we feel every day - Syrysky

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
We have moved combat operations to the enemy's territory so that the enemy can feel what we feel every day - Syrysky

We have moved combat operations to the enemy's territory so that the enemy can feel what we feel every day - Syrysky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28314 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi spoke about a successful operation in Kursk region that reduced the threat of a Russian offensive in Sumy region. Ukraine moved the fighting to enemy territory, achieving key goals.

Russia was planning an offensive in Sumy region, but Ukraine was the first to attack the occupiers in the Kursk region, reducing the threat of a Russian offensive, and also moved the fighting to enemy territory. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with CNN, UNN reports .

Details

According to Syrsky, Russia planned to open a new front on the border with Sumy region by attacking from the Kursk region, but in his opinion, the Kursk operation launched by Ukraine was successful.

This reduced the threat of an enemy offensive. We prevented them from acting. We moved the fighting to the enemy's territory so that the enemy could feel what we feel every day

- Syrsky said.

The Commander-in-Chief outlined the key objectives of the operation in the Kursk region:

  • prevent Russia from using Kursk as a springboard for a new offensive; 
  • to divert Moscow's forces from other areas; 
  • create a buffer zone; 
  • prevent the shelling of civilian objects along the border; replenish the exchange fund and strengthen the morale of Ukrainian troops and the country as a whole.

He also said that Russia had deployed tens of thousands of troops to Kursk, including its best airborne assault troops.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that over the past 6 days the enemy has not advanced in the Pokrovsk sector. Ukraine's strategy is working, depriving Russia of the ability to maneuver and weakening it in other areas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising