Syrsky denies that Russians were allowed to escape during the 2022 counteroffensive in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces denied that he had deliberately allowed the Russians to retreat from the Kharkiv region. He explained that the advance of troops had slowed down due to a lack of equipment, ammunition, and personnel exhaustion.
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi denied that the Russians were allowed to escape during the 2022 counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, noting that Ukrainian troops lacked ammunition, equipment was out of order, and the military was exhausted. All this required time to regroup and replenish losses. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with the BAZA project on Radio Bayraktar, UNN reports.
In fact, no one allowed anyone to escape. When we took Izyum, we had a week to regroup and replenish our losses, then we started to attack on the other side of the Oskil River. We crossed, there were battles. We simply suffered such losses, primarily in weapons - equipment broke down and sustained combat damage - that literally only two or three units remained in the battalions. That is, there was nothing left to fight with. In fact, this turned out to be an obstacle. People were exhausted. In fact, there was fighting for a month. You remember how much territory was covered, how many settlements were liberated. People were really fighting day and night, they were exhausted. And there was no equipment. There was also a constant problem with ammunition
