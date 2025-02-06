Syrsky: Almost 70% of Russian equipment was disabled in January due to UAVs

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 8435 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59804 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101710 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105162 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102054 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128823 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103506 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113287 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116901 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105881 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102265 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86424 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111201 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105584 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 8435 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128823 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161976 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152131 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 1012 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105584 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111201 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138260 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140034 views
Syrsky: Almost 70% of Russian equipment was disabled in January due to UAVs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21531 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a 7% increase in the effectiveness of drones compared to December. FPV drones accounted for the largest share of defeats (49%), with units of the 46th, 3rd and 80th brigades leading the way.

In January, 66% of Russian equipment was disabled as a result of the operation of various types of attack UAVs. In total, drones hit or destroyed 7% more targets in the month than in December.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

Syrsky held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems and electronic warfare following the first month of 2025.

This is one of our constant priorities, without which it is impossible to win the modern technological war. This is a dynamically developing area. The front line is outlined by infantry positions. However, the build-up and skillful use of drones allows us to keep the enemy at a distance from our trenches and destroy them remotely. This means saving the lives and health of our infantrymen

- Syrsky wrote. 

He emphasized the need to improve the interaction of the BGS units with the general military units.

I heard reports on the performance of unmanned systems brigades and battalions. Thus, in January, 66% of Russian equipment was disabled as a result of the operation of various types of strike UAVs. In total, our drones hit or destroyed 7% more targets in the reporting month than in December

- Syrsky said.

Ukraine produces more than 96% of drones for the army: what is known about the scale of production28.12.24, 17:16 • 23296 views

The Commander-in-Chief noted that FPV drones accounted for the largest share of defeats (49%). The leaders in this area are the air defense units of the 46th Airmobile, 3rd Assault, and 80th Air Assault Brigades.

In addition, Syrskyi heard reports on the state of play in acquiring the capabilities of the Unmanned Systems Forces units, including the reorganization of regiments into brigades, the increase of the unmanned component in mechanized brigades, as well as the latest models of electronic warfare systems and their compatibility with UAVs.

The Concept for the use of a separate brigade of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and some other organizational arrangements for the development of the Unmanned Systems Forces are at the final stage

- The commander-in-chief said. 

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received a new Ukrainian drone “Gromylo” with unique characteristics31.01.25, 16:20 • 32489 views

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising