Syrsky: Almost 70% of Russian equipment was disabled in January due to UAVs

In January, 66% of Russian equipment was disabled as a result of the operation of various types of attack UAVs. In total, drones hit or destroyed 7% more targets in the month than in December.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

Syrsky held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems and electronic warfare following the first month of 2025.

This is one of our constant priorities, without which it is impossible to win the modern technological war. This is a dynamically developing area. The front line is outlined by infantry positions. However, the build-up and skillful use of drones allows us to keep the enemy at a distance from our trenches and destroy them remotely. This means saving the lives and health of our infantrymen - Syrsky wrote.

He emphasized the need to improve the interaction of the BGS units with the general military units.

I heard reports on the performance of unmanned systems brigades and battalions. Thus, in January, 66% of Russian equipment was disabled as a result of the operation of various types of strike UAVs. In total, our drones hit or destroyed 7% more targets in the reporting month than in December - Syrsky said.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that FPV drones accounted for the largest share of defeats (49%). The leaders in this area are the air defense units of the 46th Airmobile, 3rd Assault, and 80th Air Assault Brigades.

In addition, Syrskyi heard reports on the state of play in acquiring the capabilities of the Unmanned Systems Forces units, including the reorganization of regiments into brigades, the increase of the unmanned component in mechanized brigades, as well as the latest models of electronic warfare systems and their compatibility with UAVs.

The Concept for the use of a separate brigade of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and some other organizational arrangements for the development of the Unmanned Systems Forces are at the final stage - The commander-in-chief said.

