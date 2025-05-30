Sybiha: Ukraine produces 40% of the needs for its army
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine covers 40% of the army's needs thanks to the domestic defense industry. According to Sybiha, the country has increased the production of weapons many times, especially in the field of drone technologies.
According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine has become a leader in the world in some areas, especially in drone technologies.
Ukraine currently provides its own army with weapons and military equipment by 40% thanks to the capabilities of the domestic defense industry. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, Ukraine already has significant achievements in the defense industry. In particular, it is a world leader in the field of drone technologies.
And in some areas, again, we have increased our production by orders of magnitude. Even in some indicators, we have scaled up the production of military equipment and weapons for the needs of the Ukrainian army, for the needs of Ukrainian defense by 35 times.
Now we can already produce about 40% of the needs for our army thanks to our defense industry. This is an extremely high figure. We are now producing artillery shells, including Western caliber, or NATO caliber, which we did not produce before the war... some states with great potential cannot produce in a year what we produce in a month.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine needs additional investments for the further development of the defense industry. He also emphasized the importance of reducing dependence on external suppliers of critical weapons: "We should not depend on any country in the supply of weapons that are critical to the army."
Ukraine has agreed on a contract for the production of IRIS-T systems, worth 2.2 billion euros - Umerov28.05.25, 18:47 • 2852 views