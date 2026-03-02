$43.100.11
Ukraine expresses solidarity with UAE after Iranian attacks - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Andriy Sybiha discussed the security situation in the Middle East and the protection of Ukrainians in the UAE with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ukraine condemns Iranian attacks, which are unprovoked acts of aggression.

Ukraine expresses solidarity with UAE after Iranian attacks - Sybiha

Andriy Sybiha held a conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The parties discussed the security situation in the Middle East, the protection of Ukrainians in the UAE, and further bilateral cooperation. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on the X network, as reported by UNN.

I had a conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I expressed Ukraine's solidarity with the UAE, which has suffered from an especially large number of reckless Iranian attacks in recent days. We condemn these attacks, which are unprovoked and illegal acts of aggression. They also demonstrate the unacceptable threat that the Iranian regime poses to the entire region and beyond.

- the post says.

Also, the parties discussed efforts to support long-term peace and security in the Middle East.

We wish the countries of the region guaranteed security and proper protection of life. I appealed to my Emirati counterpart to provide Ukrainian citizens in the UAE with the necessary protection and care under the current circumstances. I am grateful to His Highness for confirming that their rights will be fully protected and that they will receive proper treatment in all aspects.

- the minister emphasizes.

In addition, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation, exchanged invitations for visits, and agreed on possible future contacts at the highest level.

Recall

The Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE urges citizens to urgently fill out registration forms due to the escalation of the security situation. Hotlines are overloaded, so the online form is the main means of communication.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Andriy Sybiha
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine