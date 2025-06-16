$41.450.04
ukenru
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 3086 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 16304 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 28735 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 38182 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 39885 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 45600 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 72005 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 128424 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 116108 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 103019 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
Tags
Authors
Sybiha: The attack on Kremenchuk is part of the Russian Federation's campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1720 views

Andriy Sybiha stated that while the world is focused on the Middle East, Moscow is attacking Ukraine's power grid, ignoring peace talks. He called for tough sanctions against the Russian energy sector.

Sybiha: The attack on Kremenchuk is part of the Russian Federation's campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure

The Russian strike on the energy infrastructure of Kremenchuk is nothing more than part of the Russian campaign to bombard Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure. This was written on social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

According to the chief Ukrainian diplomat, Moscow intends to attack Ukraine's energy network while the world's attention is focused on the Middle East.

This is especially cynical, given Putin's constant attempts to imitate a constructive attitude towards US peace efforts. In fact, he is demonstrating complete disregard for them, intensifying terror against Ukraine.

– Sybiha said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the strategy of Ukraine's partners should be to strike a strong blow to the Russian energy sector with devastating sanctions.

A $30 oil price limit, new restrictions for the "shadow fleet" and its captains, and other energy sanctions. Hit Putin where it hurts - it will advance, not hinder the peace process.

– Sybiha wrote.

Let us remind you

Russians attacked Kremenchuk with missiles of various types and drones. Energy infrastructure was damaged. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called it a spit in the face of the international community's attempts to stop the war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society War Politics
Andrii Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
