Sybiha: The attack on Kremenchuk is part of the Russian Federation's campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure

The Russian strike on the energy infrastructure of Kremenchuk is nothing more than part of the Russian campaign to bombard Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure. This was written on social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

According to the chief Ukrainian diplomat, Moscow intends to attack Ukraine's energy network while the world's attention is focused on the Middle East.

This is especially cynical, given Putin's constant attempts to imitate a constructive attitude towards US peace efforts. In fact, he is demonstrating complete disregard for them, intensifying terror against Ukraine. – Sybiha said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the strategy of Ukraine's partners should be to strike a strong blow to the Russian energy sector with devastating sanctions.

A $30 oil price limit, new restrictions for the "shadow fleet" and its captains, and other energy sanctions. Hit Putin where it hurts - it will advance, not hinder the peace process. – Sybiha wrote.

Let us remind you

Russians attacked Kremenchuk with missiles of various types and drones. Energy infrastructure was damaged. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called it a spit in the face of the international community's attempts to stop the war.