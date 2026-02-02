Sybiha: Russia once again confirms its status as a terrorist state
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated the need to punish Russians for war crimes. He recalled the death of miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region and emphasized that Russia once again confirms its status as a terrorist state.
Punishing Russians guilty of war crimes is a prerequisite for achieving a just peace. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.
Details
He recalled that on February 1, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 10 people died as a result of a targeted Russian strike on a bus carrying miners.
No military target - only hardworking men returning to their families after a shift. Truly horrific. Russia once again proves its status as a terrorist state
He added that "Russian killers responsible for this and other crimes must be brought to justice."
"Accountability is essential for a just peace," Sybiha summarized.
Recall
On February 1, 2026, Russian troops attacked the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. As a result of the strike near a service bus, 12 miners were killed and 17 were injured.
Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of committing a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
