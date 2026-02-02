Sybiha: Russia once again confirms its status as a terrorist state

Punishing Russians guilty of war crimes is a prerequisite for achieving a just peace. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

He recalled that on February 1, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 10 people died as a result of a targeted Russian strike on a bus carrying miners.

No military target - only hardworking men returning to their families after a shift. Truly horrific. Russia once again proves its status as a terrorist state - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that "Russian killers responsible for this and other crimes must be brought to justice."

"Accountability is essential for a just peace," Sybiha summarized.

Recall

On February 1, 2026, Russian troops attacked the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. As a result of the strike near a service bus, 12 miners were killed and 17 were injured.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of committing a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Enemy drone operators deliberately attacked civilians: "Flash" on the Russian attack on a bus with miners