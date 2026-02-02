Sybiha: Russia once again confirms its status as a terrorist state

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 9238 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 17307 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 36047 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 24104 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 32976 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 26385 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 44146 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 60453 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 38709 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 36015 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−18°
1.7m/s
79%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv restores heat supply after power system accident: over 2700 buildings already have heatFebruary 1, 01:36 PM • 4802 views
Russia's energy revenues to shrink to 22% of budget by 2026 - BildFebruary 1, 02:19 PM • 5240 views
Talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi scheduled for mid-week by agreement of the parties - MediaFebruary 1, 04:00 PM • 6232 views
Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout UkraineFebruary 1, 04:27 PM • 4462 views
The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" were received by residents of Kyiv and the region: what's insideFebruary 1, 04:40 PM • 7812 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 59499 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 87455 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 64670 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 71354 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 72269 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Petr Pavel
Ali Khamenei
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 19408 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 30137 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 32697 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 35502 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 37280 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

Sybiha: Russia once again confirms its status as a terrorist state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated the need to punish Russians for war crimes. He recalled the death of miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region and emphasized that Russia once again confirms its status as a terrorist state.

Sybiha: Russia once again confirms its status as a terrorist state

Punishing Russians guilty of war crimes is a prerequisite for achieving a just peace. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

He recalled that on February 1, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 10 people died as a result of a targeted Russian strike on a bus carrying miners.

No military target - only hardworking men returning to their families after a shift. Truly horrific. Russia once again proves its status as a terrorist state

- noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that "Russian killers responsible for this and other crimes must be brought to justice."

"Accountability is essential for a just peace," Sybiha summarized.

Recall

On February 1, 2026, Russian troops attacked the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. As a result of the strike near a service bus, 12 miners were killed and 17 were injured.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of committing a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Enemy drone operators deliberately attacked civilians: "Flash" on the Russian attack on a bus with miners01.02.26, 22:13 • 2366 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine