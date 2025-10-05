Sybiha on Russia's night attack: Transatlantic pressure on Russia must be increased

Commenting on another night attack carried out by Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the need to strengthen transatlantic pressure on the Russian Federation – primarily on its energy revenues, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Overnight, more than 50 Russian missiles and 500 drones attacked cities and communities across Ukraine, killing at least five people and injuring more than ten others. - Sybiha wrote.

He noted that near Lviv, an entire family of four, including a minor girl, died as a result of the strike.

To stop this escalation of terror, it is necessary to strengthen transatlantic pressure on Russia – primarily on its energy revenues. Buying Russian energy means financing war crimes against Ukraine. Together, we can and must deprive the Russian war machine of resources to wage terror. - Sybiha emphasized.

Addition

President Zelenskyy reported that Russia launched more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones at Ukraine overnight. About 10 people are known to have been injured in the attack. Five people died.

On September 23, US President Donald Trump stated that in the absence of a peace agreement with Russia, the US is ready to impose powerful tariffs that could deter the war in Ukraine, calling on Europe to join and stop buying Russian energy resources.